Celanese Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

NYSE:CE opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

