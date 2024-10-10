Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 6.2 %

CELH stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.