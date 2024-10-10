Celsius Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 75,150 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 46,100 call options.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CELH opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. Celsius has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.