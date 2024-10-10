Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $5.82. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 907 shares traded.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

