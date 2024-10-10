Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 400,900 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
