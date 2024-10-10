Cencora, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:COR)

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s FY2027 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $221.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

