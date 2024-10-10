Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 38,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 134,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Cenntro Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative return on equity of 40.46% and a negative net margin of 182.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.