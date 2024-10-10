Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,164,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 247,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

