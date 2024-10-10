Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 9697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 over the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

