Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centuri in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centuri in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000.
NYSE:CTRI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
