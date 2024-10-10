Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,923 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.21% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BGRN opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $48.54.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
