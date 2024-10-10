Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 19,592 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 15.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 51.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 77,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.