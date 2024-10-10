Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.22 Million Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of BROS opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

