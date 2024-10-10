Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.46 Million Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 4.61% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

