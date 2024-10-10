Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.50 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.00.

MSCI stock opened at $604.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

