Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

