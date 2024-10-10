Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWM opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $104.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

