Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,354.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

