Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dover were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

