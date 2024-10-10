Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 484,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,408,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 193,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,975,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

