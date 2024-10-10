Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,067 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 552.4% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

