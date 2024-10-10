Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 35,941 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,941 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.