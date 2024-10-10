Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.07% of Chain Bridge I worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

