Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

About Chalice Mining

(Get Free Report)

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.