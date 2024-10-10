Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $5,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

