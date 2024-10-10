Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.87. 203,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,107. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $206.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

