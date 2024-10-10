Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.05.

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

CHKP opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $203.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.