Cheelee (CHEEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.85 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 0% against the dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $248.57 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.85 or 0.00021263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,437.035399 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.79373275 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,983,758.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

