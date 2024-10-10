Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTNT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 258,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,748. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service ( NASDAQ:CTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

