Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $123,681,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

