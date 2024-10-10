Chevron (CVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2024 – Chevron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $189.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 577,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

