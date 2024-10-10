Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.55 and last traded at $150.79. 1,149,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,761,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

