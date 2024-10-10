Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $148.81 and last traded at $148.79. Approximately 952,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,775,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.75.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

