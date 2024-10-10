Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 4.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.18. 1,668,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,239,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Chewy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 168.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock valued at $790,397,620. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after buying an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,253,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

