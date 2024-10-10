Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -8.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.