China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.54.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
