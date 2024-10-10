China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $12.37. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 12,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

