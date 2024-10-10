Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.74. Approximately 1,232,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,294,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Specifically, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

