Chris Bulman Inc Takes $1.20 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $12,380,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 4,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

