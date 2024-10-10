Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CINF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $134.59. 146,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

