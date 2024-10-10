Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

