Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 324.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 105.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $209.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

