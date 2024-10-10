Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cintas by 124.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $209.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.