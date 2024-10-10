City Holding Co. Acquires 4,355 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

