City Holding Co. Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.