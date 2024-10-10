City Holding Co. Has $381,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.