City Holding Co. Has $460,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2,490.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

BA opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

