City Holding Co. Has $601,000 Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,532,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $18,286,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $109.06 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.