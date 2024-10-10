City Holding Co. Has $92,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

