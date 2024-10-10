City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

